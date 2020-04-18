Counselling services launched in Puducherry

The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education has offered the services of Assistant Professors in Psychology and Social Work attached to the government and society-run colleges for counselling to people in distress during the lockdown.
Public can call V. Ramaprabou on 9943388586, M. Rosalind Prabha on 7639477304, K. Bhuvaneswari on 948602543, C.P. Anoop on 9500287663 and K.T. Anju on 9789763450.
The first three counsellors are Assistant Professors in Psychology and the remaining two in Social Work. They can be contacted between 10 a.m and 6 p.m, an official release said.
