Counselling for medical college admissions to begin in Puducherry on September 5

September 01, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry government has decided to start the process of admission to medical courses on September 5, 2023, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Friday.

Interacting with reporters at the Assembly, Mr. Rangasamy said the Centralised Admission Committee would commence the counselling process on September 5.

“We are waiting for approval from the Centre to provide NEET-qualified government school students with 10% reservation in medical colleges this academic year itself. If we don’t get the approval by September 5, the counselling will be held on the basis of the existing pattern,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related development, Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in a press release, said that the government was confident of getting the Centre’s approval to implement the reservation policy. After the Cabinet took the decision, her office forwarded the matter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for approval, it said.

Responding to the criticism of her decision to refer the subject to the MHA, she said the previous government had taken a similar decision and the then Lt. Governor had also forwarded the matter to the MHA, but the Centre had refused permission.

“Since the subject had already been referred to the MHA, the decision of the present Cabinet was also forwarded to it. We are following it up with the MHA. The government is confident of getting clearance this time,” Ms. Soundararajan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.