Counselling for medical college admissions to begin in Puducherry on September 5

Puducherry CM N. Rangasamy said the government was waiting for clearance from the Centre to implement the 10% reservation for NEET-qualified government school students, but if the clearance did not come through, counselling would follow the existing pattern

September 01, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Puducherry government has decided to start the process of admission to medical courses on September 5, 2023, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy said on Friday.

Interacting with reporters at the Assembly, Mr. Rangasamy said the Centralised Admission Committee would commence the counselling process on September 5.

ALSO READ
AIADMK urges Puducherry government to speed up implementation of 10% quota for medical admissions

“We are waiting for approval from the Centre to provide NEET-qualified government school students with 10% reservation in medical colleges this academic year itself. If we don’t get the approval by September 5, the counselling will be held on the basis of the existing pattern,” he said.

In a related development, Lieutenant-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, in a press release, said that the government was confident of getting the Centre’s approval to implement the reservation policy. After the Cabinet took the decision, her office forwarded the matter to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for approval, it said.

Responding to the criticism of her decision to refer the subject to the MHA, she said the previous government had taken a similar decision and the then Lt. Governor had also forwarded the matter to the MHA, but the Centre had refused permission.

“Since the subject had already been referred to the MHA, the decision of the present Cabinet was also forwarded to it. We are following it up with the MHA. The government is confident of getting clearance this time,” Ms. Soundararajan said.

