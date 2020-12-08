PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 08 December 2020 00:16 IST
Counselling, admissions scheduled on Thursday
Seats vacant in community college
The final round of counselling/spot admissions for a few vacant seats in various UG/Vocational/Diploma courses at the Pondicherry University Community College is scheduled on Thursday at 11 a.m.
Eligible candidates seeking admission (those who have not applied earlier through online and now desire so) can participate in the admission counselling. Candidates are advised to visit the college website (http://59.90.146.148/pucc/) for details regarding course-wise vacancy, eligibility criteria, fees, norms and guidelines to percolate in the counselling, a press note from the university said.
