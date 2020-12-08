Counselling, admissions scheduled on Thursday

PUDUCHERRY

08 December 2020 00:16 IST

Seats vacant in community college

The final round of counselling/spot admissions for a few vacant seats in various UG/Vocational/Diploma courses at the Pondicherry University Community College is scheduled on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Eligible candidates seeking admission (those who have not applied earlier through online and now desire so) can participate in the admission counselling. Candidates are advised to visit the college website (http://59.90.146.148/pucc/) for details regarding course-wise vacancy, eligibility criteria, fees, norms and guidelines to percolate in the counselling, a press note from the university said.

