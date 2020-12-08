Puducherry

Counselling, admissions scheduled on Thursday

The final round of counselling/spot admissions for a few vacant seats in various UG/Vocational/Diploma courses at the Pondicherry University Community College is scheduled on Thursday at 11 a.m.

Eligible candidates seeking admission (those who have not applied earlier through online and now desire so) can participate in the admission counselling. Candidates are advised to visit the college website (http://59.90.146.148/pucc/) for details regarding course-wise vacancy, eligibility criteria, fees, norms and guidelines to percolate in the counselling, a press note from the university said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2020 12:17:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/counselling-admissions-scheduled-on-thursday/article33273898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY