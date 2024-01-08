Corruption, criminal activity has risen during NDA regime in Puducherry: Former CM

January 08, 2024 02:49 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Citing the recent search conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the office of the Commercial Taxes Department and the country bomb explosion involving a history-sheeter near Villianur, former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday said corruption and instances of criminals seeking ransom have gone up after the AINRC-led NDA government came to power in Puducherry.

Addressing a press conference, the former Chief Minister said officials were seeking bribes, as Ministers were involved in corrupt practices. The search by the CBI at the Commercial Taxes office has proved the charges raised by the Congress party against the AINRC-led NDA government, he alleged.

On industrial development in the Union Territory, the former CM said no new firm has come to Puducherry in the past three years. Existing industries are not able to function because of the activities of rowdy elements. The recent country bomb explosion had injured a gangster when he was trying to extort money from a factory owner. Rowdy elements are seeking ransoms from industrial estates, Mr. Narayansamy charged.

The former CM also reiterated the Congress party’s demand to drop the proposal to introduce pre-paid meters for domestic power consumers in the Union Territory.

