Coronavirus | Standalone shops allowed to open in Puducherry

The government has decided to allow standalone shops, outlets in neighbourhood and residential complexes to function during the lockdown period as envisaged by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs through its revised guidelines issued on Friday, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said.
The Chief Minister in an audio message on Saturday said the District Collector would issue a fresh order allowing these outlets to remain open though with strict norms to be followed.
The relaxation was not applicable to shops in markets, market complexes, shopping malls and liquor outlets. These establishments would continue to remain closed during the lockdown period, the Chief Minister said.
