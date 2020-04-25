Puducherry

Coronavirus | Standalone shops allowed to open in Puducherry

The relaxation was not applicable to shops in markets, market complexes, shopping malls and liquor outlets.

The government has decided to allow standalone shops, outlets in neighbourhood and residential complexes to function during the lockdown period as envisaged by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs through its revised guidelines issued on Friday, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy has said.

The Chief Minister in an audio message on Saturday said the District Collector would issue a fresh order allowing these outlets to remain open though with strict norms to be followed.

The relaxation was not applicable to shops in markets, market complexes, shopping malls and liquor outlets. These establishments would continue to remain closed during the lockdown period, the Chief Minister said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 8:54:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/coronavirus-standalone-shops-allowed-to-open-in-puducherry/article31433862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY