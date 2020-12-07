Coronavirus | Puducherry’s daily count drops to 35

At the forefront: Health workers segregating samples at a camp on Subbaiya Salai in Puducherry.

PUDUCHERRY

07 December 2020 01:00 IST

Union Territory reports no COVID-19-associated death

Fresh infections in the Union Territory dropped to 35 on Sunday. No death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours.

Following the discharge of 62 patients after treatment, the number of active cases in the U.T. slipped below the 400-mark, and stood at 392. While 190 patients are still under treatment in hospitals, 202 are under home isolation.

For a second day this week, Mahe recorded the highest number of new cases, with 18 persons testing positive for COVID-19, followed by Puducherry that saw 13 cases, Karaikal three and Yanam one.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said with Mahe reporting a spike in cases in the recent days, medical shops had been directed to inform the Health Department about patients turning up with fever, Influenza-Like Illness or severe/acute respiratory infections.

This would improve surveillance and help in the early detection of cases, she said. IEC activities have also been strengthened in Mahe through pamphlets, posters, awareness videos and songs.

In the absence of a regional administrator, special secretary Pankaj Kumar Jha has been camping in Mahe to oversee COVID-19 management works and to help stabilise the situation. Expertise of the ICMR too is being used, Ms. Bedi said.

The U.T.’s toll touched 614, active cases 392, case tally 37,244 and the total number of discharged persons 36,238.

The test positivity rate stood at 1.66%, case fatality rate at 1.65% and recovery rate at 97.3%.

So far, 4.19 lakh tests have been carried out, and of this, the results of an estimated 3.77 lakh have returned negative.