Coronavirus | Puducherry schools to resume regular academic activities from January 18

PUDUCHERRY

16 December 2020 14:51 IST

Puducherry Education Minister R. Kamalakannan said the decision had been taken following the dip in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory

The government has decided to resume regular academic activities in all schools from January 18 next year.

Addressing a press conference at the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan said after the Union Territory started showing a dip in novel coronavirus cases, there had been a demand from parents and students to resume academic activities.

Advertising

Advertising

The department has now decided to start partial resumption of classes from January 4 .The students will be given the option to visit schools from January 4 to 17 to clear doubts. From January 18, there will be regular classes for all sections in the UT, he said. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure would be issued regarding partial and regular reopening of schools in the coming days, he said.

“We have taken the decision based on the number of cases reported now. The decision on partial and regular reopening will be subject the outcome of the spread of the virus. The Centre has bestowed upon States and UTs the right to take a decision on resumption of academic activities,” Mr Kamalakannan said.

Classes would start for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students in higher education institutions from Thursday, he said.

Privatisation of ED

Mr Kamalakannan, who also holds the Power portfolio, said despite objections from staff of the Electricity Department and government, the Centre was going ahead with the proposal to privatise the department.

Very recently, the department had received a communication from the Centre related to appointment of a Transaction Advisor to initiate the privatisation process, he said.