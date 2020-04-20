Coronavirus | Puducherry government starts process to resume industrial activity

Following the decision of the Centre to resume limited economic activity outside COVID-19 containment zones and hotspots in the country, the territorial administration on Monday started receiving applications from non-essential industrial units for issuing temporary permit to operate during the lockdown period.

District Collector T. Arun on Sunday issued an order allowing industries to resume operations after getting necessary permission from the competent authorities so as to ensure lockdown rules mandated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs were adhered to.

The order barred industries from allowing workforce from outside the Union Territory. Movement of travel of manpower from across U.T. borders would not be not permitted.

As per the order, the industries should give a written submission on the number of workers to be employed, transportation facilities available for workers, provisions for in-house accommodation, shift systems to be followed, steps in place to disinfect factory premises, details of medical insurance and provision for hand sanitisers.

“We have started receiving applications for issuing permit. Most of the applications were incomplete and we asked them to resubmit the forms. On the first day, we have not issued any permission. However, several industries in the essential service sector continued to function,” a senior official told The Hindu.

Applications submitted would be scrutinised by the officials of the Directorate of Industries and Commerce and Labour Department before issuing approval letters by the Permission Cell at the Office of the District Magistrate.

“We don’t want the relaxation to undo the steps carried out so far to contain the spread of coronavirus in Puducherry. No industry will be allowed to function without submitting their plan of action to prevent spread of virus,” the official said.

There are as many as 1,112 industrial units in rural areas, besides 500 firms in seven industrial estates spread across Puducherry and Karaikal regions.