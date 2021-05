PUDUCHERRY:

09 May 2021 21:56 IST

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy (70) was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Sunday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to sources, Mr. Rangasamy, who had tested negative a couple of days ago for the swearing-in ceremony, was tested again after showing symptoms and was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sunday.

