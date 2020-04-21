Coronavirus | Puducherry Chief Minister announces additional financial aid

The Puducherry government has decided to provide ₹2,000 and ₹1,000 each to construction workers and unorganised labourers, respectively, in the Union Territory, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Tuesday.

Addressing a conference, Mr. Narayanasamy said the amount would be in addition to the ₹2,000, remitted to the account of ration cardholders, as compensation for loss of livelihood due to the lockdown. This package will benefit around 70,000 people, he said, adding that the government was keen on alleviating the sufferings of the people, despite the government’s difficult financial position.

Shortfall in revenue

While the government was concerned about the shortfall in revenue mobilisation due to the lockdown, the Chief Minister said that restrictions would continue to prevent an outbreak of the virus.

“More than revenue, the government values the lives of its people. So even after the relaxation of lockdown norms, the government will go slow on issuing permits to industries. We have received 250 applications seeking permission to operate during the lockdown, but we have not given any permits for want of adequate guarantees from industries on personal safety measures put in place for workers,” he said.

Recalling a recent telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that Mr. Modi “complimented” his government for containing the spread of COVID-19 in the U.T.

“I am hopeful that the Prime Minister will consider the government’s request for more financial assistance,” he added.