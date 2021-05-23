Coronavirus | Lockdown restrictions till May 31 in Puducherry

The prevailing lockdown has been extended till May 31 in the Union Territory.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan announced on Sunday that while there had been some success in lowering incidence of new coronavirus cases following the regulations in force from May 10 to 24 midnight, the extension of the lockdown by another week was required to bring the situation under further control.

Only essential shops would be allowed to function from 6 am till noon during the lockdown.

The police would enforce the curfew after noon and book those venturing out of their homes without a valid cause. The night curfew will continue.

The Lt Governor appealed for the support of the public in the government efforts to contain the pandemic.

Detailed guidelines would be issued shortly, she said.