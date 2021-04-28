Coronavirus | Lockdown restrictions in Puducherry extended till May 3

PUDUCHERRY

28 April 2021 14:43 IST

Gathering and congregation of people in any form is strictly prohibited till May 3, Secretary (Revenue) Ashok Kumar said in an order

The territorial administration has decided to extend lockdown restrictions up to May 3 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

Gathering and congregation of people in any form is strictly prohibited till May 3, Secretary (Revenue) Ashok Kumar said in an order.

Unhindered movement for election related works of staff, candidates and their agents to the counting centres would be enabled.

Candidates, their agents and staff involved in counting process should undergo RT-PCR test. The counting of votes would be undertaken as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Victory procession would not be allowed. Not more than two persons would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate, the order said.

In a separate order, Deputy Commissioner (Excise) T. Sudhakar said all category of liquor shops would be closed till May 3. Any violation of the order would be seriously dealt with, the order said.