Coronavirus lockdown | Jipmer to start telemedicine services from today

Jipmer will start telephone consultation for outpatient services from Friday. The designated telephone number for patients to make registrations is 0413-2298200. The patients can make calls to register their appointments from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, a press note said.

The facility of telephone consultation was available only for patients already registered in Jipmer and on regular follow up. Patients will be asked for their Jipmer patient ID number, name and the department they wish to consult. Within the next 24 hours, they will receive an SMS message on their registered mobile number with the date and time of their scheduled telephonic appointment.

At the appointed date and time a doctor from the respective department will make a phone call on the registered mobile and interact with the patient. If prescription is needed, it will be sent as a web link to the registered mobile number. Patients can show the prescription slip or take a print out of the same to buy medicines from their nearest government hospital or pharmacy.

Jipmer made it clear that this facility was only for telephonic consultation. Patients will not be able to visit Jipmer for outpatient consultation in person or for getting medicines. Only patients with emergency medical issues will be attended to in the Emergency Medical Services Department. However, Jipmer has been trying to make arrangements for providing limited outpatient services for new patients within a few days, the press note said.