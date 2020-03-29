Coronavirus lockdown: 38 booked for flouting norms in Puducherry

The police have registered as many as 38 cases against people across Puducherry for flouting lockdown norms.
The Union Territory is under lockdown till April 14 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and ban orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in force, prohibiting the assembly of more than five persons.
Police said cases were registered against people for violating prohibitory orders, against shopkeepers for not maintaining social distancing and for selling non-essential items during the lockdown.
As many as 277 cases have been booked and 688 vehicles seized by the police so far.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.