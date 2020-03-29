Puducherry

Coronavirus lockdown: 38 booked for flouting norms in Puducherry

COVID-19: Police personnel stop a motorist during the lockdown near the inter-state border at Gorimedu in Puducherry on Sunday.

COVID-19: Police personnel stop a motorist during the lockdown near the inter-state border at Gorimedu in Puducherry on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Police said cases were registered against people for violating prohibitory orders, against shopkeepers for not maintaining social distancing and for selling non-essential items

The police have registered as many as 38 cases against people across Puducherry for flouting lockdown norms.

The Union Territory is under lockdown till April 14 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and ban orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure are in force, prohibiting the assembly of more than five persons.

As many as 277 cases have been booked and 688 vehicles seized by the police so far.

