Coronavirus | Jipmer to resume limited outpatient services

Jipmer will selectively restart outpatient (OPD) services on Friday.

According to a press note, patients need to call and register on 0413-2298200. Jipmer will first send the appointment date and time for telephone and video consultation as text messages to the patient’s mobile. After the telephone consultation, selected patients will get a text message for personal visit to Jipmer.

Only patients with this message will be allowed to enter the hospital. After checking at screening OPD, patients will be directed to their respective OPDs. Only one attender is allowed with each patient, and both must wear masks.

Patients will need to follow travel restrictions imposed by the government, and Jipmer cannot make any exemptions, the press note read.

Contacts test negative

Meanwhile, results of RT-PCR tests on 44 contacts of the three COVID-19 patients from Tamil Nadu at Jipmer were negative.

All these high-risk contacts continue to be quarantined in the institution. The test will be repeated as appropriate based on their time of exposure. Sixty one contacts with low-risk exposure are under self-monitoring and none have so far reported symptoms, Jipmer said.