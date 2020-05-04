Coronavirus | Contacts of three patients at Jipmer test negative

The RT-PCR tests on 25 persons who had been contact-traced to the three COVID-19 patients at Jipmer have returned negative results.

According to a press note, Jipmer undertook extensive contact tracing of the patients who recently tested positive. Based on this, 44 healthcare workers identified as having had high-risk exposure have been quarantined.

RT-PCR testing has been done on 25 of them who were eligible for this depending on the number of days from the time of exposure and all have tested negative. They will continue to be quarantined and be tested, as per the national guidelines.

Meanwhile, Jipmer is expanding its telephone consultation services (on phone number 0413-2298200) to tele-video consultation from Tuesday. Patients can call the above number and register for consultation. Specialist doctors will call at an appointed time and conduct consultations over the phone or through video. Those patients who need to be seen in person will be identified. They will be asked to visit the hospital and the appointment date and time will be intimated to the registered mobile number of the patient through SMS.

Only those with prior appointment for personal visits to the hospital will be permitted for outpatient visits, the press note said.