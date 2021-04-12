Coronavirus | 7,172 persons vaccinated on day 1 of Tika Utsav in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

12 April 2021 11:46 IST

The mass vaccination programme will be held until April 14

As many as 7,172 persons received vaccination on the first day of the vaccination ‘utsav’ which commenced on Sunday in the Union Territory.

Secretary (Health) T. Arun in a release on Sunday night said of the total number of people vaccinated in the Union Territory, 6,212 persons were from Puducherry region, 765 from Karaikal, 109 from Yanam and 86 from Mahe. No side effects were reported during the vaccination programme.

The mass vaccination programme will be held till April 14, he said urging all those above 45 years to get vaccinated at the earliest.

According to a senior Health Department official, the vaccination festival would be held at Abishekapakkam, Ariyankuppam, Bahour, Kariyamputhur, Kirumampakkam, Thavalakuppam, Ariyur, Murungampakkam, Thirubhuvanai, Villianur, Mudaliarpet, Koodapakkam, Mannadipet, Sederapet, Thirukkanur, Ramanathapuram, Madukarai, Nettapakkam, Sooramangalam, Gorimedu, Mettupalayam, Odiyansalai, Kalapet, Kurusukuppam, Lawspet and Muthialpet.

Before the mass vaccination programme commenced on Sunday, the UT had administered the COVID-19 jab to 92,821 persons.