Coronavirus | 20 deaths, 591 new admissions in Puducherry

Record 20 deaths take the toll to 280; there are 5,128 active cases

Puducherry recorded the highest COVID-19 toll on a single day with 20 deaths on Friday.

The toll now stands at 280 while 591 new admissions took the overall figure to 16,172. As many as 395 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours.

Among the 20 who died in the last 24 hours, 17 were in Puducherry, two in Yanam and one in Karaikal. The patients, including eight women, were in the 46-81 age group and six persons had no co-morbidities. The case fatality rate has increased to 1.73%.

There are 5,218 active cases, and while 10,674 patients have been discharged. Of the new admissions, 525 cases were reported in Puducherry, 18 in Karaikal, 44 in Yanam and four in Mahe. While 1,802 are in hospital, 3,417 are in home quarantine. The distribution of cases in institutions is 1,528 in Puducherry, 89 in Karaikal, 159 in Yanam and 25 in Mahe. Another 3,145 patients are under home isolation in Puducherry, 141 in Karaikal and 151 in Yanam.

Meanwhile, the Puducherry administration has attached four ambulances from different departments to assist the health department in COVID-19 duty to transport the increasing number of patients.

District Collector and District Magistrate Dr. T. Arun has issued orders under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, attaching four ambulances from various departments to transport patients.

In the order invoking the Disaster Management Act 2005 and Epidemic Disease Act 1897, the Collector attached each ambulance with drivers belonging to the Pondicherry Engineering College, Pondicherry University, Siddha Research Institute, and Police department, with instructions to relieve the vehicles forthwith.