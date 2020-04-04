‘Coordination helped contain COVID-19’

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said the absence of communication gap between the political leadership and the administrative leadership helped effectively contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

Participating in a video-conferencing review convened by President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Ms. Bedi said apart from the daily review meetings at the levels of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and District Collector T. Arun, the office of the Lt. Governor held an audio-call stocktaking of the daily situation.

There was seamless coordination between political leadership and administration as envisaged in the Disaster Management Act, in addition to the existing technology channels such as social media, group mail and WhatsApp groups that linked officers with the leadership, volunteers and trainers.

Another good practice was relentless and strict implementation of social distancing on the ground. “The police have booked several persons, including VIPs, for violations,” Ms. Bedi said.

The Indira Gandhi Medical College and six private medical colleges were connected to deal with potential COVID-19 patients, she added.

She hoped the shortage of PPEs flagged by the medical fraternity would be resolved shortly and sought the retention of direct cash transfer system instead of ration.