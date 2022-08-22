Cooperative society to retail in rice, food products

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pondicherry Central Co-operative Processing Supply and Marketing Society will introduce a centralised retail outlet for sale of all varieties of rice, small grains and other food products with attractive packing, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy told the Assembly on Monday.

Presenting the Budget or 2022-23, he said stainless steel silos on the modern rice mill premises for scientific storage of paddy and new oil mill plant (chekku Oil) to provide good and pure chekku oil to the public through retail outlets are proposed.

It is proposed to re-open the Lingareddipalayam Co-operative Sugar Mill with the assistance of private sector; and also to convert the PONCOS Higher Secondary School which is under the administrative control of the Lingareddipalayam Co-operative Sugar Mill as Government Higher Secondary School, he said.