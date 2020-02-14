Cooperative Housing Society official held on graft charges

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Wednesday arrested an official of the Panruti Block Cooperative Housing Society on graft charges.
According to the Vigilance Wing police, Ramachandiran, 51, of Puliyur near Panruti had availed a loan of ₹1 lakh from the Cooperative Housing Society after mortgaging his property document. After repaying the loan Mr. Ramachandiran approached Baskaran, secretary of the Cooperative Housing Society, demanding the return of the document. However, Baskaran demanded a bribe of ₹10,000.
Ramachandiran lodged a complaint with the DVAC, which laid a trap and gave chemical-coated currency notes totalling ₹10,000 to him to hand it over to the secretary. The team caught Baskaran accepting the bribe and arrested him.
