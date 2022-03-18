Cooperative College to be shifted to a new premises

Students withdraw protest after the government’s assurance

The Puducherry government has decided to relocate the Cooperative College of Education to the premises of the NSC Bose Government High School, opposite the New Bus Stand. Following the assurance, the B.Ed students of the institution withdrew their agitation.

The students of the Cooperative College began their protest on Thursday and demanded that the institution be moved to a spacious premises as recommended by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) and the Pondicherry University (PU).

Following the 12-hour fast held by the students, Minister for Education A. Namassivayam met with officials on Friday and decided to shift the college to the NSC High School. The school premises has all the facilities prescribed by the NCTE and the PU.

Classes will be held from the school very soon. The government would intimate the organisations about the move, Mr. Namassivayam said.