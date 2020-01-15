Cooperative college students, employees celebrate Pongal

Students and faculty members of the Cooperative College of Education turned cooks as they lit fire and cooked ‘pongal’ to usher in the harvest festival.
Students and faculty members were dressed in dhoti and saree that completed the festive mood by creating the traditional atmosphere. Events like drawing kolam and singing of traditional songs followed.
Festive mood
Students and staff members of the Bharathidasan Government College for Women also organised Pongal celebrations at the campus. The students of Department of Home Science cooked pongal as part of the celebrations in the campus. The management had also organised traditional games.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.