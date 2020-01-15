Puducherry

Cooperative college students, employees celebrate Pongal

Students participating in the Pongal celebrations held at the Co-operative College of Education in Puducherry on Monday. S.S. Kumar

Students, faculty members dress in traditional attire

Students and faculty members of the Cooperative College of Education turned cooks as they lit fire and cooked ‘pongal’ to usher in the harvest festival.

Students and faculty members were dressed in dhoti and saree that completed the festive mood by creating the traditional atmosphere. Events like drawing kolam and singing of traditional songs followed.

Festive mood

Students and staff members of the Bharathidasan Government College for Women also organised Pongal celebrations at the campus. The students of Department of Home Science cooked pongal as part of the celebrations in the campus. The management had also organised traditional games.

