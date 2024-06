Karuna, a life convict who jumped parole, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Wednesday.

A special team of the Puducherry Police on Tuesday nabbed him from a hideout in Coimbatore. He was brought back to Puducherry on Wednesday and produced before the local court. The court remanded him to judicial custody.

He came out on parole from the Kalapet Central Prison on June 11. Though he was set to surrender to the prison on June 14, the convict absconded along with his family members.