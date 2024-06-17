ADVERTISEMENT

Convict jumps parole

Published - June 17, 2024 11:33 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Mudaliarpet police have formed three teams to trace a rowdy who has allegedly jumped parole.

According to police, the history-sheeter Karuna, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, came out on parole for three days on June 11.

When he failed to return to the Kalapet Central Prison on June 14, jail authorities informed Mudaliarpet police. His house was found locked when a police team went in search for him. Karuna’s family members were also not in the house. Three teams have been formed to nab the history sheeter, police said.

