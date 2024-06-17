Convict jumps parole

The Mudaliarpet police have formed three teams to trace a rowdy who has allegedly jumped parole.

According to police, the history-sheeter Karuna, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, came out on parole for three days on June 11.

When he failed to return to the Kalapet Central Prison on June 14, jail authorities informed Mudaliarpet police. His house was found locked when a police team went in search for him. Karuna’s family members were also not in the house. Three teams have been formed to nab the history sheeter, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.