Convene Assembly to discuss U.T.’s financial situation, says Anbalagan

Defending the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), as being premised on “humanitarian grounds”, AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan on Tuesday said neither the Congress nor the DMK had any moral right to raise allegations about purge of any minority group from implementation of the Act.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Anbalagan said the Congress party was shedding “crocodile tears,” on Citizenship Amendment Act as it had failed to act against the genocide of Sri Lankan Tamils which happened under its watch at the Centre and when its ally, the DMK, was in power in Tamil Nadu. “It was during the Congress rule at the Centre that hundreds of Tamils were massacred in Sri Lanka. The Congress party never raised any concern when the Tamils were massacred,” he alleged.

Slamming Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy for not showing the courage to convene the Assembly session, the AIADMK leader said the Cabinet was completely divided. The Chief Minister should explain why the Cabinet meeting which was convened on Monday ended abruptly, he said charging Ministers of taking independent decisions. The officials who are not abiding by the decisions of the Ministers were being punished, he added.

Mr. Anbalagan claimed that the Congress government has lost its credibility and demanded that the government come clean on allegations that permission was given to start professional colleges in a particular constituency. He also blamed Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi for the present state of affairs in the Union Territory. The Assembly should be convened at the earliest to discuss the financial situation of UT, he added.