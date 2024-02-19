Convene all party meeting to discuss banner issue: CPI

February 19, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Communist Party of India has requested Chief Minister N. Rangasamy to convene an all party meeting to discuss the problem of posters and banners in Puducherry.

In a statement, CPI secretary A. M Saleem said the High Court had issued orders banning the display of banners in public places. The government did not enforce the ban order. A local court has now issued direction to the District Collector to implement the ban order. Non-compliance of the order would invite contempt proceedings against the officials, he said.

“The All India N. R Congress led National Democratic Alliance government is responsible for the situation. An all party meeting should be convened to discuss ways to abolish the banner culture as it is causing accidents,’‘ Mr. Saleem said.

