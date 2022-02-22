Controversy over wearing hijab needless, says Naqvi
Union Minister says people are free to wear anything in the country
Minister for Minority Affairs Muktar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said the controversy related to wearing of Hijab was needless as there was no ban on wearing the dress.
Interacting with reporters here, the Union Minister said “the matter is already in the court but such controversies will not help anyone. People are free to wear anything in the country. Maybe some institutions have brought in some dress decorum. People should understand that rights and duties are equally important,” he said.
Asked about the delay in constituting the Waqf Board in Puducherry, the Minister said the issue had already been taken up with the Chief Minister who is looking into the issue.
