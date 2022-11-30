Controversy erupts over appointment of law officers in Puducherry

November 30, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A controversy has erupted over the appointment of lawyers from outside the Union Territory as law officers allegedly in disregard for the list submitted by the Chief Minister for consideration.

Law Secretary S. Karthikeyan had on November 25 issued an order appointing a government pleader in the High Court of Madras, seven additional government pleaders and four government advocates in the High Court.

The main Opposition DMK, the ruling AINRC-BJP’s ally, AIADMK, and the Puducherry Bar Association have come out against the appointment, as several of the advocates are from other States, including Tamil Nadu.

As a token of protest, the Puducherry Bar Association boycotted the proceedings of the Puducherry District and Sessions Court on Wednesday. Its president M. Kumaran told The Hindu that never in the history of the Union Territory had such appointments been made. Lawyers from the other States had been appointed to the lower courts, too.

“A majority of the law officers are from Chennai. For the first time, law officers at the High Court were appointed on the basis of a written test and interview. Which government in the country has appointed their law officers based on a test and an interview? Our own advocates have been denied an opportunity for elevation and a chance to work at the High Court,” Mr. Kumaran said.

DMK convener and Leader of the Opposition R. Siva said Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had surrendered even the right to appoint law officers to the BJP.

AIADMK leader A. Anbalagan, at a press conference on Tuesday, had questioned the process. He had appealed to the Chief Minister to restore the rights of the Union Territory.

Government sources told The Hindu that the Chief Minister, in consultation with the Law Minister, had sent a list of government pleaders and advocates to the Law Department.

“But unfortunately, the names given by the government were conveniently ignored at the higher level. It is a norm followed by all elected governments to appoint their own men on merit to defend its actions in court. That was the policy followed by the government in the past. Now, someone comes in between and takes away that right, too,” a member of the AINRC said.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan denied any role in the process. “I have nothing to do with the selection process. The official list was given to me by the Chief Secretary and the Law Secretary after conducting an interview. I have no role in it and will never accept the rights of the Union Territory to be ignored,” she said at a media interaction.