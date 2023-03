March 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The District Administration has set up a control room at the Villupuram Collectorate for migrant workers. In a statement, Collector C. Palani said that the district administration and the police were taking extra efforts to ensure the safety of migrant workers. The control room will function round-the-clock. Migrant workers could directly call the control room on 04146 -223265 for any issues.