Control room for urban local body polls

The Kallakurichi district administration has set up a control room with toll-free number 1800 425 6803 for the upcoming urban local body polls. A release from the administration said people would man the centre 24x7 to enable public and political parties to lodge complaints or report poll code violation.

The release further said control rooms had also been set up for the urban local bodies - Tirukovilur municipality (91596 96219), Ulundurpet municipality (80980 94226), Kallakurichi municipality (73973 89234), Chinna Salem town panchayat (78240 58350), Sankarapuram town panchayat (78240 58355), Thiyagadurgam town panchayat (78240 58356), Manalurpettai town panchayat (78240 58353) and Vadakkanandhal town panchayat (78240 58360).