Consumers asked to furnish details of LPG connection for availing subsidy benefit

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had announced in the budget decision to provide subsidy every month for 14.2 kg LPG cylinder for a maximum of 12 cylinders annually.

September 30, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image of LPG gas cylinders

Representational image of LPG gas cylinders | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

As part of implementing Chief Minister’s LPG Subsidy Scheme, the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has asked consumers receiving the cylinders to furnish details of region, name of the gas agency, consumer number, registered phone number, ration card number and Aadhar number on the website https://pdsswo.py.gov.in/lpg

The details could also be furnished after downloading the mobile apps: https://pdsswo.py.gov.in/helpdesk and https://dcsca.py.gov.in/lpg, a release from Director of Department of Civil Supplies S. Sathiyamoorthy said.

The consumers could dial at 9944052612 and 9944052718 to clear doubts regarding furnishing details on the website and mobile apps, the release here said.

A notification regarding implementation of the scheme issued in July said families belonging to Below Poverty Line would get a subsidy of ₹ 300 per month per 14. 2 kg cylinder and Above Poverty Line families ₹ 150 per month for the same quantity of cooking gas. The amount would be disbursed to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the basis of monthly certified booking list obtained from gas agencies through nodal officers.

As per records available with the department, there are around 3. 58 lakh ration card holders in the Union Territory. Of the total, around 1. 54 lakh belong to BPL families and the remaining are APL consumers.

The department has approached the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for sharing the details of the consumers receiving domestic cylinders from the Oil Corporations to implement the scheme.

