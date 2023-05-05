Consumer forum orders insurance company to pay out for repudiating claim

May 05, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Cuddalore District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Oriental Insurance Company to pay a customer ₹9.50 lakh for repairing his damaged bike and ₹1 lakh in compensation for deficiency in service and causing him mental agony.

E. Ragul Raj, 24, of Cuddalore, said in his petition that the company had repudiated his ₹9.50-lakh claim after his Triumph Street Triple RS motorcycle met with an accident while his brother was riding it on October 15, 2021. A complaint was lodged with the jurisdictional police station the next day and the damaged motorcycle was taken to an authorised service centre in Chennai for repairs. On intimation, the insurance company deputed an investigator to submit a report.

Mr. Ragul Raj said the accident occurred after the rider slammed the brakes on to avoid hitting a dog. However, the investigator went by the damage to the vehicle and concluded that the accident was caused by “improper balance while wheeling”.

As the insurance company repudiated the claim, the petitioner moved the Commission, which held that only the reasons mentioned in the repudiation letter and communication to the insured could be relied upon and insurance companies could not go beyond the repudiation letter and rely on additional grounds that did not form the basis of repudiation.

It held that the investigator’s findings were not objective; they were solely based on the nature of damage to the vehicle, which could have happened with braking hard.

It said no credible evidence was produced to rule out the possibility of a genuine accident and support the claim that the rider’s deliberate action caused the accident.

The Commission , headed by the president and judge D. Gopinath, directed the insurance company to indemnify ₹9.50 lakh towards repairs to the bike and ₹1 lakh for deficiency in service and mental agony caused to the complainant. It also awarded ₹25,000 to him in legal expenses.