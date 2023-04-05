Consumer forum in Cuddalore orders private hospital in Chennai to pay ₹15 lakh for medical negligence

April 05, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Cuddalore District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Wednesday directed a private hospital in Chennai to pay a sum of ₹15 lakh as compensation to the husband of a 50-year-old woman, who died in 2012, following alleged medical negligence.

In his petition, the complainant, C.T. Adaikappan, said his wife was admitted to Vijaya Health Centre in Vadapalani on October 10, 2012, following a hip fracture. The doctors after examining her performed a hip implantation on October 23.

The woman was subsequently shifted to the General Ward. However, she developed bed sores on her back near the site of the surgery on October 27. The bed sore was immediately treated and she was discharged on November 5, 2012.

The complainant’s wife was also advised by an Orthopedic surgeon in the hospital to wear heavy “anti-rotation boots” at her home to avoid rotation of joints and to ensure that the implantation did not get dislocated. However, the patient developed a Grade IV bed sore near the surgery site on December 3. She was again taken to the hospital and despite treatment, died due to septicaemia on December 16.

The complainant moved the DCDRC in Chennai seeking compensation which was transferred to the forum in Cuddalore.

The Commission headed by president and judge D. Gopinath held that despite the hospital being aware of the risk of bedsores, it proceeded to recommend anti-rotation boots to the patient to be used at home without providing proper instructions on how to use them.

“The said boots can practically immobilise the person wearing it, so the hospital must have provided proper instructions on its usage in the discharge summary,” the Commission said.

The commission further noted that other information such as medicines to be consumed, date of review, doctors to be seen, etc are mentioned in the discharge summary but not the procedure to operate the boots, which is equally important.

The Commission found that pressure exerted by the boots worn by the complainant’s wife at her home resulted in Grade IV bed sores and infection necessitating readmission to the hospital within one month of previous discharge.

The Commission directed the hospital to pay ₹15 lakh in compensation for medical negligence, pain, suffering, and mental agony of the complainant. Besides a sum of ₹25,000 was also awarded by the forum to the complainant as legal expenses.