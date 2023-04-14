Consumer forum in Cuddalore orders insurance firm to pay ₹5 lakh in compensation for deficiency in service

April 14, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Cuddalore, has directed United India Insurance Company Limited to pay a policy holder ₹6.70 lakh towards insurance amount with interest and ₹5 lakh in compensation for deficiency in service.

In his petition, R. Aadhikesavan, 58, the proprietor of a cashew processing unit in Cuddalore, said he had taken a working capital loan from a private bank to run his unit. As a precondition, the stocks were hypothecated with the bank and insured with the insurance company under a Standard Fire and Special Peril and STFI policy.

He lodged a claim with the insurance company after his cashew stocks were submerged in the December, 2015 floods. The insurance company appointed a surveyor to assess the quantity damaged. The surveyor submitted a report in November 2016, putting the net loss at ₹6.70 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the insurance company kept the claim in abeyance, pending approval from the regional office. The reason for approval, as claimed by the insurance company, was that since the insurance policy was taken just a few days before the floods started, it was a case of ‘proximity claim’, which requires approval from the regional office.

The petitioner moved the DCDRC in 2022. It held the insurance company liable for deficiency in service by keeping the claim unprocessed since 2016 even after the surveyor established the loss.

The DCDRC held that the surveyor report was silent on any misfeasance or negligence on behalf of the complainant or his workers and the peril in question was the result of a severe natural calamity. Hence, there was no suspicion of foul play.

The commission further noted that the premium amount was paid by the bank by debiting from the complainant’s account and the bank and the insurance company were ‘bancassurance partners’ and the complainant did not, on his own volition, choose the insurance company in question.

The commission awarded ₹6.70 lakh towards insurance amount with an interest of 9% a year from November 2015 and ₹5 lakh in compensation for the pain, suffering, and mental agony of the complainant. Besides, a sum of ₹25,000 was also awarded to the complainant in legal expenses.