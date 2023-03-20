Consumer forum in Cuddalore orders company to pay ₹5 lakh compensation for indulging in unfair trade practices

March 20, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Monday directed BoB Financial Solutions Limited to remove the name of a credit card customer from the ‘Wilful Defaulter’ list of CIBIL and pay ₹5 lakh compensation for unfair trade practices and deficiency in services.

Noting that the complainant had reported fraudulent transactions in his billing statement to BoB Financial Solutions, the Consumer forum observed that the latter had delayed taking action on the complaint and had even failed to conduct any investigation within appropriate time.

In his petition, the complainant, D. Ramamoorthy, a Central government employee said he had availed credit card from BoB Financial Solutions in 2007. However, within a few months of using his card, the complainant noticed fraudulent transactions in his billing statement and reported the same to the BoB Financial Solutions.

However, the company despite being informed of the fraudulent transactions deliberately delayed and failed to investigate the same and demanded the complainant to pay for the transactions. The complainant was reported to CIBIL as a wilful defaulter, thereby lowering his overall credit score and he was unable to procure any bank loans.

Subsequently, the petitioner filed a complaint with the DCDRC in Cuddalore.

The Commission headed by president and Judge D. Gopinath and members V.N. Parthiban and T. Kalaiyarasi observed that demanding the complainant to pay for flagged transactions without conducting a proper investigation would constitute unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The Commission directed the company to pay ₹5 lakh in compensation for deficiency of services, unfair trade practices, and for causing pain, suffering, and mental agony to the complainant. Besides, a sum of ₹25,000 was also awarded by the forum to the complainant as legal expenses.