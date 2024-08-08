Consumer forum asks MGMCRI to pay ₹7.2 lakh to woman for negligence during C-section

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI), under Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, to pay damages to the tune of ₹7.2 lakh to a woman patient for negligence during a Caesarian procedure, in which forceps were left inside the abdomen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passing the order, the chairman of the Commission, Srinivasan Mouttouvel, who had conducted hearings on the case along with members Suvita and Arumugam, found the hospital management negligent while performing the C-section that caused trauma and sufferring to the patient.

The Commission directed the hospital to pay ₹7.2 lakh as compensation to the woman within 45 days. In case of default, 9% annual interest has been ordered for the period of pendency.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the case, Prabhavathy, hailing from Nallavadu, got admitted for delivery at the hospital on December 31, 2009. On giving birth to her baby by a C-section, she was discharged after a week. Shortly after returning home, Prabhavathy began suffering from bouts of excruciating abdominal pain.

Though she initially put up with the pain, she consulted the hospital on September 13, 2010, when she could not bear anymore. She was examined and prescribed tablets to relieve her of the pain, besides being recommended exercises.

As there was no relief, she was admitted to the MGMCRI for further evaluation of a suspected gastrointestinal issue. After undergoing a 10-day inpatient treatment, a surgical procedure was scheduled for November 10, 2010. On detecting a foreign object lodged in the abdomen, she was referred to the Government General Hospital. It was during the surgery there that the foreign body was found to be the artery forceps that had been left behind during the C-section. The object, which was by then covered in thick fluid, was extricated and the appendix valve too had to be removed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.