Consumer commission awards ₹22.94 lakh compensation in negligence plaint against Jipmer

May 08, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has awarded a compensation of ₹22.94 lakh to the parents of a patient on a plaint of medical negligence against Jipmer relating to the death of a young woman patient who underwent a gynaecological laparoscopy procedure in 2015.

In its order, the Commission, headed by Justice R. Pongiappan, president and S. Sundaravadivelu and S. Oumasanguery, members, directed the Jipmer Director and Latha Chaturvedula, professor of gynaecology at the institution to pay “jointly and severally a sum of ₹22,94,986 towards compensation with interest at the rate of 9% from the date of complaint (February 17, 2017) till the realisation”.

The 69-page order also stipulated the opposite parties to pay jointly and severally a sum of ₹5,000 towards costs.

While establishing Jipmer’s culpability in the case of medical negligence, the Commission granted a reduced compensation — a 25% deduction of ₹7.64 lakh from ₹30 lakh — after observing that the patient and the complainants had contributed to the damage by non-complying with some instructions of the opposite parties.

The case of the complainants (C.Parthiban and S. Jayanthi) residing in Puducherry was that their daughter Sri Raja Rajeswari, working in Bengaluru, suddenly developed severe abdominal pain and was advised to consult a tertiary centre. She, therefore was brought to Jipmer on December 2, 2015 with a four-month history of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and a past history of appendectomy.

The patient was examined by the gynaecologist who advised some clinical tests such as blood investigation X-Ray and scan. On a follow-up visit on December 23, 2015, the patient was told about an ovarian cyst that had to be removed by a simple surgery.

The surgery was performed on December 28, though it was later that the parents came to know that laparoscopic procedure was conducted on their daughter. The following day, the patient was discharged without being prescribed any medicines. On reaching home, the patient complained of severe stomach pain, vomiting and loose motion.

The patient returned to Jipmer on December 30 and 31, January 8 and 9, 2016. No tests were conducted and no care was taken, it was alleged. On January 20, tests found that she had Peritonitis as a complication of the surgery. The patient was admitted and an emergency surgery was performed. On January 22, the patient died.

The Commission noted that it was the case of the complainants that their daughter died due to the injury to the bowel caused in the course of the laparoscopic surgery. Had the bacterial infection been detected on time, it would not have led to septicaemia which eventually caused the death of the patient. Jipmer had dismissed all allegations as “conjectures and misrepresentations” and contended that all necessary investigations and requisite surgery were conducted by a team with experts.

After establishing, on the basis of past rulings of the Supreme Court and the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, that Jipmer was liable for prosecution under the Consumer Protection Act as it collected fees according to income of patients even though it did not take any fee from the said patient, the Commission probed the negligence charges.

After taking into account the detailed submissions of both sides, perusal of pertinent medical literature, past court rulings and operation notes pertaining to the laparoscopic cystectomy on December 28, 2015 and second surgery laparatomy done on January 21, 2016, the Commission concluded that the opposite parties have not been able to explain the reason for the injury in caecum satisfactorily. Their defence that IBS caused the injury and that laparoscopy could not have caused caecal injury are incorrect.

The order stated that the Commission was compelled to deduce, especially in the absence of any other plausible explanation from the opposite parties, that faulty procedure adopted during the laparoscopy surgery on the patient on December 28 had caused perforation of the caecum which led to septicaemia and eventually death. The gynaecologist had not exhibited the required reasonable skill and care in performing the procedure.

Refusing to accept the claim of the opposite parties that IBS caused the perforation in the caecum or that there is no possibility of caecum being injured due to laparoscopic surgery, the Commission noted that this timely detection of the caecal injury was not done in spite of the patient being a high risk patient in view of the previous history of appendectomy.

The Commission categorically concluded that the gynaecologist was negligent and did not exercise the required skill as expected of a reasonable professional in conducting the laparoscopy surgery.