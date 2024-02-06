ADVERTISEMENT

Consulting firm Ernst & Young to prepare investment plan for MSME sector in Puducherry

February 06, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

As per the terms of engagement, E&Y will prepare a Strategic Investment Plan for the MSME sector; members of the public and MSMEs can provide inputs for the plan, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

The Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation has engaged consulting firm E&Y to come up with a Strategic Investment Plan. File photograph

The Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited has engaged multinational consulting firm, Ernst & Young for the development and strengthening of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in Puducherry.

ALSO READ
EY selected to prepare masterplan for development of 750 acres on Sedarapet-Karasur area

The firm has been engaged under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, P. R Rudra Goud, Managing Director, PIPDIC, said in a press release.

As per the terms of engagement, E&Y will prepare a Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) for the MSME sector. Members of the public and MSMEs can provide their inputs for the preparation of the SIP.   

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, interested persons can check the ‘New and Events’ section at https://pipdic.in under or dial 9582290595, 8818966166, 0413-2335116/2334064/2334606, the press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US