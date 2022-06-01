Consultant for new Puducherry Assembly-cum-administrative complex to be appointed soon

June 01, 2022 13:24 IST

The complex will be built on 15 acres of land at a cost of ₹320 crore

The territorial administration has set in motion the process to construct a new assembly-cum -administrative complex with a built-up area of 6 lakh sq.ft in 15 acres of land under government possession at Thattanchavady market regulatory committee premises.

The Public Works Department has invited a tender to select an architectural consultant to prepare a detailed project report for the complex. “The bids will be opened on June 9 and three players will be selected initially. The three will be given a chance to present their concepts before a selection committee headed by the Chief Minister. Among the three, the best concept will be selected,” an official told The Hindu.

The selected firm would have to prepare architectural, structural and goods for construction (detailed) drawings. The detailed report would have to be presented in three months, he said.

The new complex will have two five-storey buildings, one to house the Legislative Assembly and other for the Secretariat. The complex will face the ECR side of the Thattanchavady market regulatory committee premises.

“We have roughly estimated the cost to be around ₹320 crore and a few weeks ago, the administration has communicated to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs the expenditure details,” said an official.

Speaker R. Selvam had earlier announced that the Centre had agreed to bear the entire expenditure for the complex. He had held meetings with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding funding to set up a new Assembly.

The administration had already identified alternative space to relocate existing government offices, including PASIC, Excise and Government Press.

The construction of the complex next to Rajiv Gandhi Signal, the official said would not create any additional traffic problem as a grade separator would be coming up in the place.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways was in the process of finalising tenders for the grade separator. “Maybe the construction of the grade separator and Assembly complex will happen simultaneously,” said another official