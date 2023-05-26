Consultant for Assembly complex briefs CM

May 26, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A New Delhi-based consultant, appointed by the territorial administration for the construction of a new Legislative Assembly-cum-administrative complex, on Friday held discussions with Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan.

Mr. Lakshminarayanan said the consultant gave a presentation on the front elevation of the proposed complex and explained the design of the structure. The team would visit Puducherry again next Friday to present the design of the floor area, he said. The administration is planning to construct the complex using funds from the Centre.

