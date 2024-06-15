Consultant details plans to set up IT park, industrial units on Puducherry government land

Ernst and Young, a multinational consultancy firm, appointed by the Puducherry government for various development initiatives, has made a detailed presentation on possible ways to implement the territorial administration’s ambitious programmes to develop an IT Park on the defunct Anglo French Textile Mill premises and to establish industrial units on 750-odd acres of government land available in the Sedarapet-Karasur area.

Last year, the Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIPDIC) had engaged E&Y to prepare a master plan for proper utilisation of the land parcels available at AFT and Sedarapet-Karasur area.

In a presentation made to the Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Ministers on Friday, June 14, 2024, representatives of E&Y and PIPDIC put forth various models available for the development of the IT Park and industrial units.

One such model, according to an official, suggested by the consultancy firm, was the government retaining land-holding rights and allowing interested firms to bring capital for the development of the IT Park. The consultancy firm has also come out with a plan for the allotment of 100 acres to set up an IIT G -20 Research Park, 200 acres for pharma units and the remaining land for startups and MSMEs at Sedarapet- Karasur.

The Chief Minister, during the presentation, suggested exploring the option to develop an IT park in Unit A and an apparel park in Unit B of AFT. He also advised the officials to speed up proposals for setting up the units.

Speaker R. Selvam, Home Minister A Namassivayam, Minister for PWD K. Lakshminarayanan and PIPDIC Managing Director P. T Rudra Goud also participated in the meeting.

