Consulate to celebrate Francophonie Day

The Consulate General of France in Puducherry and Chennai is celebrating French language on the occasion of the International Day of Francophonie on Saturday.

A press note from the Consulate said a highlight would be the conferment of the Palmes académiques (Order of Academic Palms) on Ramaya Kichenamourthy, Tamil scholar and vice president of the Alliance Francaise.

The oldest French civilian award, instituted by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1808, is awarded to foreigners and French people who actively contribute to the expansion of the French language and of francophone cultures in the world.

This year, the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) has chosen the theme "Francophone women, resilient women".

The event will mark week-long celebrations of French language, francophone cultures and their core values. Shared by 300 million people in five continents, the majority of Francophones are under the age of 30 and keep its values at heart from the commitment to freedom, the rule of law, democracy, human rights to gender equality. In India, there are more than 6,00, 000 French speaking Indians and more than 9, 000 French nationals.

The occasion also afford an opportunity to look ahead to the end of 2021 as in November, the 18th Summit of the Francophonie will take place in Djerba, Tunisia located in Northern Africa, setting the stage for Francophonie actors all around the world to meet there to set out their priorities.

France will focus on several priorities, including the promotion and teaching of the French language, political stands, democratic governance, and economic and digital challenges. The South of India will also welcome its international Francophonie event with the Festival of “Les rencontres francophone of Pondicherry and South India” (Francophones meetings) at the end of October, the press note said.