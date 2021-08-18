Consul General of Japan in Chennai meets Chief Minister N. Rangasamy

Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan in Chennai, meeting Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in Puducherry on Tuesday.

PUDUCHERRY

18 August 2021 01:35 IST

Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan in Chennai, called on Chief Minister

N. Rangasamy at his chamber in the Assembly on Tuesday.

An official press release described the visit as a courtesy call. Earlier this year, Mr. Masayuki had met Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is also the Telangana Governor, at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.