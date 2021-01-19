PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 19 January 2021 01:00 IST
Consul General of Israel calls on L-G
Updated: 19 January 2021 01:00 IST
The Consul General of Israel to South India in Bengaluru Jonathan Zadka made courtesy call on Lt.Governor Kiran Bedi at Raj Nivas on Monday.
According to a press note, the Counsel General during informal discussions said that he found Puducherry to be a peaceful city with rich cultural heritage.
Mr. Zadka also called on Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy in his chamber in the Assembly.
