Consul General of Israel calls on L-G, CM

COVID-19 management experiences, developmental projects for U.T. discussed

Consul General of Israel to South India Jonathan Zadka separately called on Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy here on Monday.

According to a press note from the Raj Nivas, the Israeli envoy had detailed discussions on the cultural relations between India and Israel as well as developmental projects for Puducherry and Karaikal.

Apart from sharing the respective COVID-19 management experience in the two countries, the prospects of establishing desalination plants, drip irrigation facilities and upgrading medical infrastructure were part of the discussions, the press note said.

The talks also focussed on the potential to promote innovative projects by bilateral collaboration, leveraging Israeli expertise and the abundance of natural and human resources in the Union Territory.

Courtesy call

Meanwhile, a press release from the office of the Chief Minister described the meeting of Mr. Zadka and Mr. Rangasamy as a courtesy call.

Later on Twitter, Mr. Zadka said he was glad for the opportunity to have such a broad discussion on many bilateral prospects while Ms. Soundararajan noted that the talks spanned trade, culture, education and tourism related to Puducherry and Telangana, which she administrates as the Governor.