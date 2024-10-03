GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Construction workers rally for festival bonus

Published - October 03, 2024 11:57 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
Workers staging a demonstration in support of their charter of demands in Puducherry on Thursday.

Workers staging a demonstration in support of their charter of demands in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. S. KUMAR

The Puducherry Construction Workers Union (AITUC) staged a demonstration in front of the Assembly complex on Thursday to press for a set of demands, including immediate grant of festival bonus of ₹6,000 for Deepavali.

The workers are also demanding the constitution of the Welfare Board for Unorganised Workers and inclusion of a union representative in the body.

The rally was addressed by several union leaders including Dinesh Ponnaiah, AITUC State president, K. Sethu Selvam, general secretary and V.S. Abhishegam, honorary president.

