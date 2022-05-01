Unscientific speed breakers make for a bumpy ride

Many of them are too bumpy and have not been laid in accordance with norms

Non-adherence to norms prescribed by the Indian Road Congress in the construction of speed breakers is causing difficulties to motorists in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

Many of them are too bumpy and have not been laid in accordance with norms

Several roads in the town and its suburbs have, in recent times, seen the installation of speed breakers to slow down vehicle movement near schools and hospitals and at intersections to facilitate pedestrian/vehicle crossings.

While speed breakers are necessary for road safety, they become counter-productive if they are not laid in a scientific manner.

Only a few days ago, the Public Works Department laid speed breakers on a stretch from Thattanchavady Industrial Estate to a point near Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, following a fatal accident involving a two-wheeler and a lorry.

The victim, a milk vendor, was crushed to death under the wheels of the speeding lorry. The authorities swiftly laid speed breakers on the stretch, but these look like mounds spread across the road.

“It is a good move to have speed breakers installed immediately after accidents to prevent them from recurring. But the bumps were not laid as per the rules. When I was on my way to work in the morning, there were no speed breakers on the road. But while returning in the evening, I noticed that the stretch was riddled with them. I had to apply the brakes suddenly. The car that was behind me almost crashed into my two-wheeler,” said a JIPMER staff. There were neither colour markings nor reflectors on the speed breakers, he added.

According to G. Ragavendra, a resident of Thilaspet, a majority of the speed breakers were constructed unscientifically in Puducherry. “There are dozens of humps constructed on the road connecting Villianur and Murungapakkam. None of them was laid in a scientific manner. Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, stick to the corner of the road to avoid possible damage to their vehicles and breaking their backs,” he said.

Coumar, a resident of Lawspet, said many of the speed breakers were too bumpy, and the chances of people falling off their vehicles were high. “If the speed breakers are not properly marked, the street lights are not functioning and the visibility is poor, there is a high probability of getting into a mishap,” he said.

According to a traffic police officer, fatal accidents involving speed breakers have not been reported in recent times. However, minor accidents do occur when vehicles get hit in the rear due to sudden braking.

According to a member of the Road Safety Committee, the speed breakers are supposed to be formed by providing a hump of 3.7-metre width and 0.10-metre height for the preferred advisory crossing speed of 25 km per hour. In certain locations, speed breakers have to be repeated over a section to limit vehicle speeds throughout the stretch.

The dimensions as well as the specifications of markings and sign boards are prescribed by the Indian Road Congress. “The speed breakers should be painted with alternate black and white bands. There should be retro-reflective marking on the speed breakers to make them more visible in the night. Also, embedded cat-eyes can be used to enhance night visibility,” the official said.

The best way to install speed breakers was to get inputs from the traffic police on the spots where they are to be set up. The inputs should be incorporated at the planning and design stage of the road work, he said.

There were several minor roads, especially those connecting the East Coast Road, where speed breakers were absolutely necessary to slow down vehicles. A proper study should be conducted by the traffic police to identify such spots so that traffic-slowing devices could be placed, he added.